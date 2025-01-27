Russia launches over 100 drones at Ukraine: four oblasts affected

Houses and infrastructure facilities were damaged in the Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy, Ivano-Frankivsk, and Kyiv oblasts

Photo: State Emergency Service of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

From the evening of Sunday to the early hours of Monday, Russia launched a significant drone attack on Ukraine, deploying 104 Shahed drones and decoy UAVs. The Ukrainian Air Force reported damage across four regions.

As of 9:00 AM, Ukrainian forces confirmed the downing of 57 drones over oblasts including Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, Khmelnytskyi, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, and Ivano-Frankivsk. Additionally, 39 enemy decoy drones were lost on radar without causing harm.

The drone attack impacted the Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy, Ivano-Frankivsk, and Kyiv oblasts, damaging infrastructure, multi-story, and private homes.

In Dnipro, the roof of a nine-story building caught fire, and two other residential buildings were damaged.

The State Emergency Service reported fires at two locations in the Ivano-Frankivsk district.

Firefighters quickly extinguished a fire covering 100 square meters, while efforts continue to put out a 500-square-meter blaze.

According to preliminary data from the Air Force, there were no casualties from this latest attack, and assistance is being provided to those affected. Special services are actively working to mitigate the aftermath of the attack.

Russia continues to conduct near-nightly drone assaults on Ukraine, deploying both strike drones and decoys to overload Ukrainian air defenses.