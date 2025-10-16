"Russians are disgusting". This inscription appeared on a Soviet tank in Slovakia

An inscription in support of the attacker on Prime Minister Robert Fico appeared on the monument

The damaged monument (Photo: Facebook / Matúš Šutaj Eštok)

In the village of Kosorin (Slovakia), unknown persons wrote on a Soviet T-34 tank standing on the pedestal of the Slovak National Uprising: "Long live Cintula" and "Russians are disgusting." This was reported to by Slovak news portal Aktuality.

"Cintula" is the 71-year-old Slovak writer Juraj Cintula, who is on trial for the assassination attempt on Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico in May 2024.

Local residents were surprised by the incident: "I do not remember such vandalism in our area.".

Municipal employees tried to remove the inscriptions from the pedestal using various cleaning agents, but to no avail.

"Let's see if we can clean it or if we have to grind the surface of the stone. But it won't cost a hundred euros," commented Daryna Morvayova, mayor of Kosin .

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Matusz Szutai Estok accused "opposition supporters" who, in his words, "openly approve of attempts on the prime minister's life, spread hatred against specific groups of people and vandalize monuments that are part of our national identity and historical memory.".