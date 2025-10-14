Trump administration to allocate half a billion dollars for drone defense ahead of 2026 World Cup

The White House will launch a federal program to strengthen air security during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be held in the United States, Canada and Mexico

President Trump hosts Juventus Football Club at the White House (Photo: Epa/Doug Mills)

The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump is seeking to protect U.S. skies from drones ahead of the FIFA World Cup in the summer of 2026. The technology is seen as necessary both to enhance security and to help keep ahead of foreign competition in aviation technology. This was reported by as reported by Politico.

According to Andrew Giuliani, director of the White House 2026 FIFA World Cup Task Force, the administration plans to allocate $500 million to strengthen air security during the World Cup, which will be held in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

These funds are available to all 50 states, but will be specifically used to ensure the security of 104 soccer matches to be held in American stadiums.

Local police departments will detect the planes and then jam them or order them to return to their places of origin.

"Everybody from the governors to the various police commissioners in these different cities and the chief security officer of the stadium say this is what they need to protect the (World Cup) venues," Giuliani said .

Today, only the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the Department of Justice have the legal authority to intercept or neutralize drones.

The Trump administration is exploring temporary mechanisms to allow local law enforcement to do so during the tournament if Congress fails to pass new legislation.

National Security Council Senior Director for Counterterrorism Seb Gorka says drones are a revolutionary technology for both good and bad.

"We will strengthen the enforcement of existing laws to deter two types of people: villains and idiots – the ignorant and the careless," he added .

According to ,, in August, Gorka and Giuliani met with representatives of local organizing committees in 11 American cities that will host World Cup matches.

According to Giuliani, FIFA's top security official, drones are the biggest security problem for the 39-day tournament.

The United States, Canada, and Mexico held the first trilateral meeting to coordinate anti-drone efforts this summer in Mexico City, despite the different legal frameworks of the three World Cup host countries.

Beyond the World Cup, the administration is considering drone policy for broader industrial and defense purposes. In June, Trump signed executive orders to strengthen airspace security, accelerate domestic drone innovation, and expand commercial operations.

In March 2024, it was reported that Germany was considering a ban on the use of drones, which "are becoming one of the biggest problems" at Euro 2024.