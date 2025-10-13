Ukraine defeats Azerbaijan in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers

Ukraine national team (Photo: UAF)

On Monday, October 13, the Ukrainian national football team played a home match against Azerbaijan in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. The game ended with a victory for the home team. This was reported to by Ukrainian Football Association.

The meeting was held at the Józef Pilsudski Krakowia Stadium.

The account in the game was opened by the wards of Serhiy Rebrov. Polissya midfielder Oleksiy Hutsulyak scored in the 30th minute after a cross from Genoa attacking midfielder Ruslan Malinowski.

In the 45+3rd minute, Azerbaijan managed to equalize thanks to an own goal by Everton left back Vitaliy Mykolenko.

In the 64th minute, Malinowski put Ukraine ahead, the score was 2-1.

The standings of Group D after the fourth round are as follows. France is in first place (10 points), Ukraine is in second place (seven points), Iceland is in third place (four points) and Azerbaijan is in fourth place (one point).

On September 5, the Ukrainian national team lost to France in the first qualifying match with a score of 0:2.

On September 9, Ukraine played a draw with the Azerbaijan national team.

And on October 10, the Ukrainian national team won over Iceland with a score of 5:3.