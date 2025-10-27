Trump says he can reconcile Afghanistan and Pakistan "very quickly"

The US President assures that he can reconcile Afghanistan and Pakistan amid peace talks between the countries

Afghan migrants (Photo: EPA/QUDRATULLAH RAZWAN)

U.S. President Donald Trump has said he can resolve the crisis between Afghanistan and Pakistan "very quickly" amid peace talks between the countries. He said this on the sidelines of the ASEAN summit in Malaysia, , according to Associated Press.

"I hear that Pakistan and Afghanistan have started talks, but I will resolve this issue very quickly," Trump said, adding that Pakistan's leaders are "wonderful people.".

The two countries are at odds over security issues, with each side claiming to be responding to the other's aggression during clashes earlier this month.

According to the AP, it was the deadliest fighting between the two in several years, marking a low point in relations and also raising alarm in a region where armed groups such as al-Qaeda are trying to revive.

Pakistan accuses Afghanistan of turning a blind eye to militants crossing the border to attack. Taliban leaders, who rule Afghanistan, deny the accusations.

The second round of peace talks between the countries began on October 25 in Istanbul. It was dedicated to changing the fragile ceasefire reached this month in Doha into a solid foundation for peace and border security.

Despite peace talks between delegations in Istanbul, on Sunday, October 26, the Pakistani army announced that it had killed 25 soldiers while "repelling two serious infiltration attempts" along the border. It estimated that five Pakistani soldiers were killed in the firefight .

The AR claims that it is impossible to verify the number of victims because the area is remote and closed to the media.

The Taliban-controlled RTA media reported that after 15 hours of "continuous discussions," the Afghan side submitted a draft that focuses on ensuring that Pakistan does not violate Afghan territory and airspace and does not allow "any anti-Afghan group or opposition to use Pakistani territory against their country.".

Fighting earlier this month in Afghanistan killed dozens of people and wounded hundreds, although Pakistan denied attacking civilians and said it targeted militants and their hideouts.

According to the RTA, the parties expressed their readiness to establish a "quadripartite channel to monitor compliance with the ceasefire agreement" and exchange information on violations.

on October 11, heavy fighting broke out between Pakistan and the Taliban in the border area.