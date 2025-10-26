Pakistani defense minister Threatens Taliban with Open War

The head of the MoD stated that without an agreement, Pakistan would have the option of going to war with its neighbor

Khawaja Muhammad Asif (Photo: ROMAN PILIPEY / EPA)

Pakistani defense minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif said that, in his opinion, Afghanistan wants peace, but if the negotiations fail to reach an agreement, it would mean "open war." The official said this in a televised speech on October 25, reports Reuters.

Asif's statement came six days after Pakistan and the Taliban terrorist group that controls Afghanistan agreed to a truce in Qatar after the border clashes.

Listen also How Palestinian terrorists caught Trump in a vanity game

Talks between the parties in the Turkish capital Istanbul began on October 25 and are expected to last until Sunday. They are the latest attempt by Pakistan and the Taliban to prevent a renewed outbreak of violence.

The aim of these talks is to develop a mechanism to ensure that the ceasefire is respected in the long term.

The Pakistani Defense Minister said that there had been no incidents in Qatar within four to five days of the agreement, and both sides were observing the truce.

"We have the option, if no agreement takes place, we have an open war with them. But I saw that they want peace," Asif explained.