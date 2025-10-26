Pakistani defense minister Threatens Taliban with Open War
Pakistani defense minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif said that, in his opinion, Afghanistan wants peace, but if the negotiations fail to reach an agreement, it would mean "open war." The official said this in a televised speech on October 25, reports Reuters.
Asif's statement came six days after Pakistan and the Taliban terrorist group that controls Afghanistan agreed to a truce in Qatar after the border clashes.
Talks between the parties in the Turkish capital Istanbul began on October 25 and are expected to last until Sunday. They are the latest attempt by Pakistan and the Taliban to prevent a renewed outbreak of violence.
The aim of these talks is to develop a mechanism to ensure that the ceasefire is respected in the long term.
The Pakistani Defense Minister said that there had been no incidents in Qatar within four to five days of the agreement, and both sides were observing the truce.
"We have the option, if no agreement takes place, we have an open war with them. But I saw that they want peace," Asif explained.
- On October 11 between Pakistan and the Taliban heavy clashes broke out on the border. The day before, Afghanistan accused Pakistan of conducting air strikes on its capital, Kabul.
- These attacks were preceded by clashes between the Pakistani army and local Taliban militants: Islamabad claims that they are operating from Afghanistan, while Kabul denies this. Pakistan claimed that the target of the air strike on Kabul was a vehicle used by the leader of their local Taliban.
- On October 12 Pakistan closed border crossings with Afghanistan after the firefights.
- On October 15, on the border between Pakistan and Afghanistan new battles broke out with "dozens of dead," but after that the sides signed a two-day truce.
