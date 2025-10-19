Truce between Pakistan and the Taliban signed in Qatar
Pakistan and the Taliban terrorist group that controls Afghanistan have agreed to an immediate ceasefire during a round of talks in Doha, the capital of Qatar. About the outcome of the talks reported the latter's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
The meeting in Doha was mediated by Qatar and Turkey.
"During the negotiations, the two sides agreed to an immediate ceasefire and the establishment of mechanisms to consolidate lasting peace and stability between the two countries," the Qatari Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
Pakistan and the Taliban also agreed to hold further meetings "in the coming days" to ensure the sustainability of the ceasefire and verify its implementation.
Qatar hopes that this agreement will help to end tensions on the border between the "two brotherly countries" and "form a solid foundation for sustainable peace in the region."
- On October 11 between Pakistan and the Taliban heavy clashes broke out on the border. The day before, Afghanistan accused Pakistan of conducting air strikes on its capital, Kabul. These attacks were preceded by clashes between the Pakistani army and local Taliban militants: Islamabad claims that they are operating from Afghanistan, while Kabul denies this. Pakistan claimed that the target of the air strike on Kabul was a vehicle used by the leader of their local Taliban.
- On October 12 Pakistan closed border crossings with Afghanistan after the firefights.
- On October 15, on the border between Pakistan and Afghanistan new battles broke out with "dozens of dead," but after that the sides signed a two-day truce.
