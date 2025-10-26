Trump's team says about 'very successful' framework for summit with Xi Jinping has been reached

Bessent announced the topics of discussion with the Chinese side before the meeting of the heads of the two largest economies in the world

Scott Bessent (Photo: ALLISON ROBBERT/ EPA)

U.S. and Chinese officials reach a "very successful" negotiating framework for the upcoming summit of the two heads of states, Donald Trump and Xi Jinping. This was stated by the US secretary of the treasury Scott Bessent after two days of talks in Malaysia, reports Bloomberg.

The official told reporters that the US and China discussed agricultural procurement, social network TikTok, drug fentanyl, rare earth elements and general bilateral relations.

Bessent characterized the talks as "constructive, far-reaching and in-depth, giving us the opportunity to move forward to create a very positive framework for the leaders to meet."

A meeting between the leaders of the United States and China is to take place october 30 in South Korea on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.

This will be the first face-to-face meeting between the leaders of the world's two largest economies after Trump returns to the White House in January 2025. The two politicians spoke on the phone at least three times during the year, and the US president said that direct talks are the best way to resolve issues such as tariffs, export restrictions, agricultural procurement, fentanyl trade, and geopolitical tensions such as Taiwan or the Russian-Ukrainian war.

"We're going to discuss a lot of issues. I think we have a really good chance of getting a very comprehensive deal," Trump said.

Among the potential issues on the agenda is Washington's policy toward Taiwan. Xi Jinping insists that the United States officially declare that it "opposes" the island's independence, which would be a significant diplomatic victory for Beijing.

The day before, the US Secretary of State Marco Rubio that the Trump administration will not abandon its long-standing support for Taiwan in negotiations with China to reach a trade agreement.