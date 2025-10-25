"One hundred percent". Trump declares readiness to meet with Kim Jong-un

US president says he would meet with North Korea's dictator if he contacted him and jokes about phone service in the DPRK

Kim Jong Un and Donald Trump at a meeting in 2019 (Photo: EPA)

President of the United States Donald Trump declared his readiness to meet with the North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un. This was stated by the head of the US during a conversation with journalists on board the presidential plane before departing for Asia.

The journalist asked Trump if he had any plans to meet with the dictator in the demilitarized zone between South and North Korea.

"Well, I would have met him if he had contacted me... You know, I posted it on the Internet that I would come to South Korea. If he wants to meet, I'm certainly ready for that," the US president replied.

At the same time, he noted that although the DPRK has a lot of nuclear weapons, they do not have very well-developed telephone communications.

"I had a great relationship with him. And he probably knows I'm coming, right?" Trump said humorously.

When asked if they had been in contact before this trip, the US president said that there were "few other ways to do it than through the Internet."

In conclusion, Trump said that the DPRK dictator is aware of his visit to South Korea, adding that he would be "one hundred percent" open to meeting with Kim