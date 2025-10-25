Despite the death of the Queen of Thailand: another peace document is planned to be signed under Trump's presidency

Donald Trump (Photo: WILL OLIVER / EPA)

Thai prime minister Anutin Charnvirakul plans to sign a declaration of peace with Cambodia under the chairmanship of the US president Donald Trump despite the death of the country's queen mother, Sirikit, reports Bloomberg.

The death of the royal personality on October 24 called into question the prime minister's participation in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) meeting in Kuala Lumpur, the capital of Malaysia.

Trump insisted that Thailand and Cambodia sign a declaration of peace during his trip to Asia, and Charnwirakul's spokesman said earlier in October that the US president was using his demand for a deal as a bargaining chip in trade negotiations.

On October 25, Thailand's PM told reporters that he would travel to Malaysia on Sunday to sign the document, postponing his trip by one day. He noted that the signing would be postponed until the morning so that he could return to his country and attend the funeral of the Queen Mother.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the country's Foreign Ministry said that the event with Cambodia and the prime minister's participation in it have not yet been finalized, and that both sides are trying to move it to 12:00, earlier than originally planned.

At the same time, Thai defense minister Natthaphon Narkphanit said that it was a declaration, rather than a peace agreement, that would be signed, as the document states that both countries "committed to review their relations and work toward the resumption of normalization and diplomatic relations."

"It’s just the beginning, it’s not an end in itself," the official said, adding that Trump's support for peace is "commendable and we appreciate it."

The signing of the document is expected to be a key event of the US president's visit to the ASEAN summit.

On his way to Malaysia, the US president said that he was traveling to Malaysia, among other things, because of the role that PM Anwar Ibrahim played in ending the fighting between Thailand and Cambodia.