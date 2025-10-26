Rubio says US won't change Taiwan policy for a deal with China

Donald Trump refuses to talk about Taiwan policy, saying he doesn't want to create complications

Marco Rubio and Donald Trump (Photo: Francis Chung/EPA)

The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump will not abandon its long-standing support for Taiwan in negotiations with China to reach a trade agreement. This was reported by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, according to Bloomberg.

"If anybody is worried that we're going to get some kind of trade deal where we get favorable terms in exchange for giving up Taiwan, nobody is even considering that," Rubio said on the plane from Israel to Doha, where he is to join Trump on his way to Asia.

China's leader Xi Jinping has once again called on Washington to change its longstanding policy that the United States will not support Taiwan's independence. Beijing insists that the Trump administration formally declare "opposition" to the island's independence, a move that would be a significant diplomatic victory for China.

Trump is to meet with Xi next week during a regional summit in South Korea. This is their first face-to-face meeting since Trump returned to office in January.

Taiwan is one of the hottest topics in China-U.S. relations, which are already tense over issues such as trade, technology transfer, and human rights. Washington is Taipei's largest military sponsor, although Trump has said that the island should pay for US defense.

Earlier, when asked about US policy toward Taiwan aboard Air Force One, Trump was less categorical.

"I don't want to talk about it now. I don't want to create any complications. The trip is difficult enough as it is," Trump said.