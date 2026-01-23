The Security Service of Ukraine has released a video of the interrogation of a Russian army serviceman who, together with an accomplice, shot nine Ukrainian prisoners of war during the fighting in the Kursk region of Russia. A notice of suspicion is being prepared, told the SBU press service.

According to the investigation, the war crime was committed by a serviceman of the 155th Separate Brigade of the Russian Pacific Fleet, Sergei Skobelev. In October 2024, he commanded an assault group that was ordered to attack the positions of the Defense Forces in the Kursk region.

The SBU said that during the battle, the group captured nine Ukrainian soldiers. The prisoners were forced to undress and lie on the ground. To prevent resistance, they were told that they were being prepared for an exchange. However, on the order of the commander, Skobelev and his accomplice shot all the prisoners with service weapons.

After that, the Russian military collected the cell phones and walkie-talkies of the dead and continued fighting. A week later, Skobelev was captured by the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

The SBU notes that at first he did not admit his involvement, but the evidence collected forced him to confess. This is a gross violation of the Geneva Convention and international humanitarian law. A suspicion is being prepared, and the suspect faces severe punishment.

In the published video of the interrogation, Skobelev talks about the execution of prisoners of war. According to him, the commander ordered to calm down the Ukrainian military, promising them an exchange, and then shoot them.

The man said that he and his accomplice put the prisoners in one place, inspected them and then shot them: he killed four, the other soldier killed five. After that, the group gathered the belongings of the dead and moved on.

Earlier, on January 19, President Zelensky reportedreported that the soldiers captured an occupier guilty of shooting prisoners of war in the Kursk region.

REFERENCE the 155th Brigade is actively fighting against Ukraine, in particular, it took part in battles in Kyiv region, Mariupol, Vuhledar, and Kursk region. The invaders from this brigade killed Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilians. One of the most high-profile crimes subdivisions was the case in August 2024, when the occupiers made public a video of a Ukrainian defender's severed head on a stick.