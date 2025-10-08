The Southern Defense Forces released footage of soldiers of the 39th Separate Coastal Defense Brigade destroying "chessmen" with the Mistral anti-aircraft missile system, which is designed to destroy aircraft and helicopters.

"Ukrainian defenders are demonstrating the high efficiency of Mistral air defense systems at the front. Despite the fact that these systems are designed to destroy aviation (airplanes and helicopters), they have proven themselves to be excellent in shooting down Russian Shahed drones," the report says.

As noted by the soldiers of the 39th separate coastal defense brigade, this video was shot during one duty in Kherson region, where they managed to destroy three enemy kamikaze drones at once.

REFERENCE Mistral is an infrared passive homing system for engaging helicopters and airplanes at low altitudes. The missile has a maximum speed of 800 m/s and a range of 500-6000 meters. The missile is about 1.9 m long, 90 mm in diameter, and weighs almost 19 kg (warhead - 3 kg). The missile is fired with 1800 tungsten alloy balls. The weight of the launcher is 24 kg. "The Mistral was developed in France by MBDA and was put into service in 1987. Mistral 2 was adopted in 2000.



Since 2022, Ukraine has received Mistral from Norway, Estonia and France.