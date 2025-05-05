Trump assessed the fall in oil prices: It is good to end the war
US President Donald Trump said the current drop in oil prices is good for resolving the Russia-Ukraine war, he told reporters at a White House event.

"But I think Russia, with the price of oil right now, oil has gone down... I think we're in a good position to settle [the war]," Trump said.

In his opinion, Russia and Ukraine want a peace settlement. The politician also once again stated that "nobody would be settling" if he were not president.

In January, Trump's special envoy Keith Kellogg said that economic measures, including lower oil prices, could force Russia to end the war.

And in April, US Energy Secretary Chris Wright, during a visit to Saudi Arabia, claimed that energy prices under this administration would be lower than under the previous one.

