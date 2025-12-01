Starting in 2026, there will be 11 mandatory vaccinations. The Ministry of Health is changing the vaccination calendar

Vaccinations (Photo: Depositphotos)

Starting January 1, 2026, the vaccination schedule in Ukraine will change to include mandatory vaccination against 11 infectious diseases. About this reported press Center of the Ministry of Health.

The updated vaccination schedule will cover mandatory vaccination against 11 infectious diseases: tuberculosis, hepatitis B, measles, mumps, rubella, polio, diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, Hib infection, and human papillomavirus (HPV).

The main change concerns the introduction of a single free HPV vaccination for girls aged 12-13. A modern vaccine has already been purchased for this purpose.

It also provides for a change in the vaccination scheme against hepatitis B. Vaccinations will be administered at two, four, six, and 18 months. Experts noted that such a scheme will allow the use of modern combined vaccines against several infectious diseases at the same time (DTP + Hib + HBV) and, as a result, will reduce the number of injections for a child and the number of visits to a medical facility. Currently, vaccination against hepatitis B virus is administered on the first day of life, and then at two and four months.

Vaccinations against measles, mumps, and rubella will be given at the age of one and four, instead of one and six, as it is now. The Ministry of Health noted that this will protect children at an earlier age, prevent severe disease and the development of complications.

As for BCG vaccination against tuberculosis, in 2026, it will be administered 24 hours after the birth of a child, rather than on the third to fifth day of life. Also, children under seven months of age can be vaccinated with BCG without a tuberculin skin test/gamma interferon release test if there is no known contact with a person with tuberculosis.

"Another important step from January 1, 2026, will be the full transition to inactivated polio vaccine (IPV). The changes will take effect from January 1, 2026," the statement said.

Vaccination calendar (Photo: Ministry of Health / Facebook)