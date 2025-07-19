A woman who shouted pro-Russian slogans in the subway is prosecuted in Kyiv

An administrative report was drawn up against the Kyiv resident under the article on disorderly conduct

Police (Illustrative photo: Depositphotos)

Kyiv law enforcement officers have brought to justice a woman who shouted slogans in favor of the aggressor state in the capital's subway. About this said kyiv police press service.

The day before, law enforcement officers found a video on social media in which a passenger in a car on the red line of the Kyiv subway was shouting slogans in favor of the aggressor state.

The police identified the 25-year-old local resident in the video. The woman was detained.

During the conversation with law enforcement officers, she explained that due to problems in her personal life, she had consumed an excessive amount of alcohol and did not remember her further actions.

An administrative report was drawn up against the Kyiv woman under the article on disorderly conduct. The article provides for a fine, community service, correctional labor, or administrative arrest for up to 15 days.

SBU officers will continue to communicate with the offender.

Photo: Kyiv police

On July 18, the Telegram channel "Left Bank Kyiv" published videoin which an unknown person beats a woman in a subway car. The authors claim that the passenger was expressing slogans in favor of Russia, provoking a conflict with another passenger, who hit her.

After the video was made public, the Kyiv police said about the inspection.