Death of a seven-year-old boy in dentistry: anesthesiologist was notified of suspicion

The child died of acute heart failure due to "the administration by the anesthesiologist of a drug that is contraindicated for people with the disease that the boy had"

Notice of suspicion (Photo: Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office / Facebook)

A 39-year-old anesthesiologist has been served with a notice of suspicion in Kyiv of improper performance of professional duties, which led to the death of a child in a dental clinic in the spring of 2025. About this reported at the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office.

In March 2025, a seven-year-old boy underwent dental treatment under general anesthesia in a private dental clinic. His heart stopped after being anesthetized at the private clinic, told then law enforcement.

An ambulance crew arrived at the scene. For two hours, doctors tried to resuscitate the patient, but he died.

The police began to establish the circumstances of the death. The public then reported in a Kyiv clinic that the doctor had been suspended, and that this was the first time such an incident had occurred in a medical facility. Subsequently, following an inspection of the company that provided dental services to the child, the Ministry of Health revoked its license.

According to law enforcement officials, examinations confirmed that the boy died of acute heart failure. It occurred "as a result of the administration by the anesthesiologist of a drug that is contraindicated for people with the disease that the boy had."

The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of restraint of liberty for up to five years or imprisonment for up to three years, with disqualification to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for up to three years.