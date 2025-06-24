In Kyiv, the rubble of a five-story building is cleared: a Russian missile killed nine people

After the Russian attack, rescuers spent a day dismantling the rubble of a partially destroyed building in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv

A five-story building in Kyiv after a rocket hit (Photo: SES)

Search and rescue operations have been completed in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv, where a Russian missile hit on June 23, destroying the entrance of a five-story building. This was reported to by Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko .

Russian attack killed nine people at this location.

Emergency and restoration work is currently underway at the site of the impact as specialists dismantle dangerous structures.