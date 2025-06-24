In Kyiv, the rubble of a five-story building is cleared: a Russian missile killed nine people
Search and rescue operations have been completed in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv, where a Russian missile hit on June 23, destroying the entrance of a five-story building. This was reported to by Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko .
Russian attack killed nine people at this location.
Emergency and restoration work is currently underway at the site of the impact as specialists dismantle dangerous structures.
- On the night of June 23, the occupiers attacked the capital with missiles and drones. In Kyiv, there were consequences in several districts, and Kyiv region was also under attack.
- In the Shevchenkivskyi district of the capital , the occupiers hit a five-story building.
- During the day, rescuers were pulling bodies from the rubble. In the evening, discovered a 41-year-old woman dead, and later her 11-year-old daughter.
- After shelling Kyiv and the region and killing civilians, Russia cynically declared "goals achieved" .