Klitschko responds to criticism of Kyiv's critical infrastructure protection

Tymur Tkachenko said he had appealed to law enforcement and the General Staff to conduct an audit

Vitali Klitschko (Photo: Facebook account of the official)

Mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko rejected the accusations of ineffective protection of critical infrastructure. Related post he posted on social media following a meeting of the Kyiv Defense Council.

Klitschko said that it was the city's Defense Council that approved and made decisions on protective measures, as its representatives have the appropriate competence, experience and professional approach.

It includes representatives of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, the Security Service of Ukraine, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Prosecutor's Office and other structures. The mayor of Kyiv is convinced that this approach is justified and effective in times of war: the military and security forces must set clear security guidelines.

"Any other format, when the issue of the security of Ukraine's energy system is brought into the public domain and the opinion of amateurs is disseminated as an expert opinion, causes significant damage to the defense sector. In particular, the image of the air defense forces," Klitschko said.

According to him, consolidated decisions were made on the basis of which measures were implemented not only in relation to municipal facilities. It was also about arranging for the protection of critical infrastructure facilities, as well as public and private property located in the city. All measures were taken in accordance with the requirements of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Klitschko said.

He also said that after the first level of protection was completed, which was adopted by a commission with the participation of the State Special Communications Service, a program was formed to provide backup power and protect the most important second-level facilities.

Klitschko clarified that these are the facilities over which reinforced concrete shelters are being built. He noted that the work on the construction of concrete shelters was undertaken by the Reconstruction Agency under the Ministry of Infrastructure. The capital has allocated a total of UAH 3.7 billion for such shelters and has already allocated UAH 2.7 billion of it.

"That is, the financial resource was provided, but the city had to implement the program on its own. And Kyiv is doing it. Given all the nonsense and manipulations that have been going on in recent days, I have one question: did Klitschko not protect the critical infrastructure facilities damaged by enemy missiles and drones across the country?" he summarized.

Earlier that day, the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Tymur Tkachenko, wrote video messagein which he criticized Klitschko for allegedly spending budget funds at his own discretion rather than allocating them for security.

He urged the mayor to make the decisions that Kyiv residents need, "decisions for safety and security." Tkachenko mentioned modular shelters, warning systems, and critical infrastructure protection.

"Today is the meeting of the City Defense Council. We will hear how you defended the municipal facilities that are under your full and unquestioning control," said the head of KMDA, adding that he had asked law enforcement agencies and the General Staff to conduct an audit.

On October 10, at a briefing Zelensky showed dissatisfaction protection of thermal power plants in Kyiv. He noted that he would not make "anti-compliments" to people who have not done something or are generally unable to do anything.

On the same day, he stated that need to be covered air defense at least 203 key critical infrastructure facilities.