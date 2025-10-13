Zelensky announces formation of additional helicopter groups to protect against drones

The October 13 meeting of the Chiefs of Staff determined how to expand the capabilities of army aviation to defend against UAVs, the president said

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

Additional helicopter groups will be formed in Ukraine to protect against Russian attack drones. This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy following the results of the meeting, which discussed the protection and restoration of energy.

There were reports on repair work in the regions after Russian strikes. Zelenskyy noted that the most difficult situation is in frontline communities and near the border with Russia, where Russian drones and missiles have the shortest approach time and alarms and shelling continues almost constantly.

The Head of State added that the issue of restoration in Odesa and the region was worked out separately – there were many mistakes of local leaders. There were also reports on Kyiv and the region, Dnipropetrovs'k region. Unchanged attention is paid to Kharkiv and the region, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv and Kherson, Poltava and the region.

"For every other region of our country, we have clear data on the necessary equipment, necessary works, and necessary funding," he emphasized, adding that appropriate instructions have been made in each direction.

"Military issues: we have determined how to expand the capabilities of army aviation to protect against drones. Additional helicopter groups will be formed," the president wrote.

He spoke about working with partners to provide Ukraine with more of the types of aircraft it needs. There were reports on cooperation with companies that produce interceptor drones – we need maximum production volumes, the president emphasized.