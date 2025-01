Kyiv hit by Russian drones, debris damages metro station area

Mayor Klitschko reported damage, but no casualties

Illustrative photo: Kyiv Metro

Russia conducted another drone attack on Kyiv overnight on Tuesday, causing damage near a metro station in the Darnytskyi district, Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko reported.

Debris from a downed UAV damaged a fence and a guardhouse at the Darnytsia depot.

Emergency services responded to the scene, but no fires or casualties were reported.

This attack follows a strike on Tuesday, when drone debris damaged a retro car museum in Kyiv Oblast.

Russian drones also targeted Kharkiv, Odesa, and Chernihiv in recent days, causing additional damage.