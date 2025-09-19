Kyiv was attacked by Russian drones at night: trolleybus network damaged

KCIA reports on the consequences of another Russian attack in Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv

Shahed (Photo: Pacific Press)

On the night of September 19, Russians attacked Kyiv with drones, damaging the trolleybus network in the capital. This was reported to by the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko.

"The wreckage of the downed UAV has fallen at several locations. In particular, on the roadway in Shevchenkivskyi district. The trolleybus network was damaged," he said .

Preliminary, there were no casualties.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko wrote that, according to preliminary information, there was a crash and explosion of a UAV in Solomyansky district.