Kyiv was attacked by Russian drones at night: trolleybus network damaged

Kyiv was attacked by Russian drones at night: trolleybus network damagedsupplemented
On the night of September 19, Russians attacked Kyiv with drones, damaging the trolleybus network in the capital. This was reported to by the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko.
"The wreckage of the downed UAV has fallen at several locations. In particular, on the roadway in Shevchenkivskyi district. The trolleybus network was damaged," he said .
Preliminary, there were no casualties.
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko wrote that, according to preliminary information, there was a crash and explosion of a UAV in Solomyansky district.
- Last night, from September 17 to 18, a UAV attack caused fires in the Kyiv region. The consequences of another Russian attack were recorded in Boryspil and Bucha districts. Air defense systems were also operating in Kyiv.
- In the evening, Kyiv region came under attack again, resulting in a man being wounded in Boryspil district.
