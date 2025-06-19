Zelensky visits the site of a missile attack in Solomianskyi district – photos, video

On Thursday, June 19, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the site of a Russian high-explosive missile hitting a high-rise building in Kyiv's Solomianskyi district. The head of state informed about his visit on social media.

At the site of the attack, Zelensky honored the memory of the victims.

"This vile attack on a house in the middle of the night took the lives of 23 civilians. My condolences to the families and friends. We continue to help all the victims," the President wrote.

He added that this attack is a reminder that Russia rejects the ceasefire and chooses to kill. The Head of State thanked the partners who understand that Ukraine must become stronger every day, as well as those who support pressure on Moscow.

The Office of the President clarified that he laid flowers at the destroyed entrance, which was struck by Russia on the night of June 17.

Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko reported to the President that search operations at the site of the attack had been completed. More than 400 rescuers and more than 200 pieces of equipment were involved in the aftermath of the attack. According to him, 500 residents have applied to document the loss of their homes.

Head of Kyiv City Military Administration Tymur Tkachenko said that more than 1000 people have applied for help to the district headquarters.

Oleksiy Kuleba, Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction and Minister of Community and Territorial Development reported that a technical inspection of the house is underway. If major reconstruction is not possible, people will receive compensation for destroyed housing.

