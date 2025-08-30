15 Ukrainians were forcibly deported from Poland due to alleged threat to national security

According to Polish border guards, the deported Ukrainians "have been repeatedly convicted of crimes and offenses"

Fifteen Ukrainians were forcibly deported from Poland. They allegedly posed a danger to public order, stated at the Border Guard Service.

According to Polish border guards, the deported Ukrainians have been repeatedly convicted of crimes and offenses.

In particular, through the possession of narcotic and psychotropic drugs, theft, robbery, forgery, driving under the influence, and organizing illegal crossings of the Polish border.

One of the expelled Ukrainians was on the list of people whose stay in Poland is considered undesirable.

All deportees have now been added to this list. They are also banned from re-entering Poland for a period of five to 10 years.