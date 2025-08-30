15 Ukrainians were forcibly deported from Poland due to alleged threat to national security
Fifteen Ukrainians were forcibly deported from Poland. They allegedly posed a danger to public order, stated at the Border Guard Service.
According to Polish border guards, the deported Ukrainians have been repeatedly convicted of crimes and offenses.
In particular, through the possession of narcotic and psychotropic drugs, theft, robbery, forgery, driving under the influence, and organizing illegal crossings of the Polish border.
One of the expelled Ukrainians was on the list of people whose stay in Poland is considered undesirable.
All deportees have now been added to this list. They are also banned from re-entering Poland for a period of five to 10 years.
- on August 12, it was reported that Poland deports 57 Ukrainian citizens for participating in the riots at the concert of Belarusian rapper Maks Korzh, held on August 9 at the National Stadium in Warsaw. One of the violations was the deployment of the OUN-UPA flag at the event.
- After the deportation decision was made, Tusk said that "anti-Polish gestures of Ukrainians and incitement of anti-Ukrainian sentiment in Poland are a scenario directed by Putinforeign agents and local idiots".
