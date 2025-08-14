Ukraine condemned the acts of vandalism in Poland and views them as a Russian provocation

The Ukrainian Embassy in Warsaw called on the Polish side to thoroughly investigate the incident involving the damage to the monument

Illustrative photo: visitukraine.today

The Ukrainian Embassy in Poland stated that it condemns any acts of vandalism and hate speech and considers the actions directed against memorial sites as a provocation organized by Russian special services. This is stated in... statement diplomatic mission after the emergence of information about the detention of a 17-year-old Ukrainian boy on suspicion of damaging the monument to the Volyn tragedy.

The embassy emphasized that Ukraine consistently advocates for respect for historical memory – both its own and that of its neighbors.

"We condemn any manifestations of vandalism and acts of hatred. We view the shameful actions directed against places of remembrance as provocations by Russian special services aimed at creating tension between our peoples," the statement reads.

The embassy has appealed to the Polish law enforcement agencies to thoroughly investigate the damage to the monument, while respecting the rights of the Ukrainian citizen.

At the same time, the diplomats recalled the acts of vandalism committed against Ukrainian memorial sites in Poland and stated that they were awaiting a response regarding the investigation of these incidents.

"Everyone who violates the laws of the country in which they are staying must be held accountable in accordance with the current legislation," the embassy emphasized.

On August 12, the Agency for Internal Security and the Polish police... a minor Ukrainian citizen was detained, who is suspected of acts of vandalism and incitement of national hatred.

The following day, in the Wrocław police station... reported / announced / notifiedTwo 17-year-old Ukrainian citizens have been detained. They allegedly left "Banderist flags and slogans" on the facades of buildings and monuments to the victims of the Volhynia tragedy. These actions took place in Wrocław, Warsaw, and the town of Domostaw.