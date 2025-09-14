28 train routes are changed due to detonation of ammunition in Kyiv region

Traffic delays due to the incident on the railroad in Kyiv region range from 1.5 to 3 hours

Almost 30 trains are running on rerouted routes due to an ammunition explosion in Kyiv region, said prime minister Yulia Svyrydenko.

"Currently, 28 trains are running on rerouted routes. Delays are from 1.5 to 3 hours, we are reducing them as much as possible. Follow the operational updates from Ukrzaliznytsia" the official wrote.

According to her, the train that was on site right when the detonation started was delayed by four hours, but now it has reduced the delay to one hour.

Also, Ukrzaliznytsia has agreed on accelerated control with the Ukrainian and Polish border services to maintain connections, Svyrydenko added.

In Kyiv region, suburban train traffic to Fastiv has been restricted, while shuttle trains have been launched on the Kyiv-Boyarka section to the nearest point; the regional administration has provided additional bus services to these routes, the official added.

"The State Emergency Service and Ukrzaliznytsia are working together with people and equipment to quickly eliminate the consequences and restore traffic before the evening peak passenger period. Explosive experts additionally checked the cleared areas," the PM wrote.

She noted that preparations are underway to lay new rails to replace the damaged ones.

