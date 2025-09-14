Explosion on railroad in Kyiv region caused by detonation of ammunition – Ukrainian Armed Forces

The Ukrainian Armed Forces reported that no personnel were injured as a result of the detonation of ammunition

Railroad (Illustrative photo: Depositphotos)

On the night of September 14, a single detonation of ammunition occurred in the Kyiv region on a train carrying military cargo. About it LIGA.net reported the Main Communications Department of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The incident occurred on September 13 after 23:30. The Armed Forces reported that no personnel were injured. Traffic on the railroad tracks was stopped, and three railroad cars were uncoupled.

An emergency response headquarters is working at the scene. The pyrotechnic service is inspecting the area.

The cause of the detonation will be determined by an investigation and an internal audit.

Earlier, the head of the Kyiv regional military administration Mykola Kalashnyk said that in the Kyiv region in Fastiv district an emergency situation occurred.

As a result, the railway infrastructure was damaged and a number of trains were rerouted. He also noted that three of the women needed medical attention because they had an acute stress reaction.