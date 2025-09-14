Explosion on railroad in Kyiv region caused by detonation of ammunition – Ukrainian Armed Forces
On the night of September 14, a single detonation of ammunition occurred in the Kyiv region on a train carrying military cargo. About it LIGA.net reported the Main Communications Department of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
The incident occurred on September 13 after 23:30. The Armed Forces reported that no personnel were injured. Traffic on the railroad tracks was stopped, and three railroad cars were uncoupled.
An emergency response headquarters is working at the scene. The pyrotechnic service is inspecting the area.
The cause of the detonation will be determined by an investigation and an internal audit.
Earlier, the head of the Kyiv regional military administration Mykola Kalashnyk said that in the Kyiv region in Fastiv district an emergency situation occurred.
As a result, the railway infrastructure was damaged and a number of trains were rerouted. He also noted that three of the women needed medical attention because they had an acute stress reaction.
- on August 30, in the Kyiv region, also the railroad was damaged, more than 20 domestic and international trains were delayed due to the Russian attack.
- september 3 Russia attacks railroad in Znamenka 25 drones, injuring five people.
- on September 6, Russia attacked the railroad in Donetsk region. As a result, power was cut off the precinct in front of Sloviansk.
