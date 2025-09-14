Railroad service resumed in Kyiv region after ammunition detonation on train
Rail service resumed in Kyiv region after ammunition explosion on train. About reported Ministry of Community and Territorial Development.
According to him, the Vasylkiv-1 – Boyarka section was restored "as soon as possible" by railroad workers and the State Emergency Service.
"Evening passenger trains are returning to their routes. At the moment, they will be operated by diesel locomotives, as the restoration of the contact network is still ongoing," the statement said.
The government noted that there may also be delays in trains that are already on the way (information about this is available on the website of Ukrzaliznytsia).
Starting Monday, September 15, suburban trains between Kyiv and Vasylkiv will run through Boyarka without restrictions, the Ministry announced.
- The Main Communications Department of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported LIGA.net that in the Kyiv region on the night of September 14, a single detonation of ammunition on a train carrying military cargo.
- There were no casualties among the personnel, the cause of the explosion will be determined by the investigation and service inspection, the military noted.
- The incident required medical care for three women, who had an acute stress reaction, the regional administration said.
- Prime minister Svyrydenko reported that 28 trains run on changed routes as a result of the explosion.
