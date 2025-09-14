Railroad service resumed in Kyiv region after ammunition detonation on train

Vasylkiv-1 – Boyarka section resumed train service "as soon as possible," government reports

Photo: Telegram / Ministry of Communities and Territories Development

Rail service resumed in Kyiv region after ammunition explosion on train. About reported Ministry of Community and Territorial Development.

According to him, the Vasylkiv-1 – Boyarka section was restored "as soon as possible" by railroad workers and the State Emergency Service.

"Evening passenger trains are returning to their routes. At the moment, they will be operated by diesel locomotives, as the restoration of the contact network is still ongoing," the statement said.

The government noted that there may also be delays in trains that are already on the way (information about this is available on the website of Ukrzaliznytsia).

Starting Monday, September 15, suburban trains between Kyiv and Vasylkiv will run through Boyarka without restrictions, the Ministry announced.

