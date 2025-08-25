28 Ukrainian journalists and media workers are in Russian captivity

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Freedom of Speech Calls on the International Community to Continue Pressure on Russia

Captivity (Illustrative photo: EPA)

As of August 25, Russia is holding 28 Ukrainian journalists and media workers in captivity. About reported verkhovna Rada Committee on Freedom of Speech.

"We call on the international community to continue to put pressure on Russia, as only publicity and persistent struggle will bring the day when all Ukrainians return home closer," the committee emphasized.

The day before at the Institute of Mass Information reportedreported that in the three and a half years of the full-scale invasion, Russia has committed 841 crimes against journalists and media in Ukraine.

august 24 Ukraine returned from captivity military personnel and civilians, including journalist Dmytro Khilyuk. He was abducted by Russian troops during the occupation of the village of Kozarovychi, Vyshhorod district, Kyiv region, in early March 2022.

The former mayor of Kherson, Volodymyr Mykolayenko, who did not cooperate with the occupiers, was also returned home.