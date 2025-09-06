7th Airborne Division: Russia deployed experienced marines to Pokrovsk area

Russia plans to use the group in Donetsk region for a so-called "decisive breakthrough" with the use of a large number of troops and equipment

Ukrainian military (Illustrative photo: General Staff)

The Russian command has deployed experienced marine units to the area of Pokrovsk, Donetsk region. This was reported by the 7th Airborne Assault Corps of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, commenting on the situation in the area of responsibility.

According to the military, the occupiers have deployed experienced marine units to the Pokrovsk area. In recent weeks, the Russians have adjusted their tactics, trying to infiltrate as deep as possible into the city in single or small groups without engaging in combat with the Ukrainian Armed Forces' frontline positions.

The main goal of the enemy in Pokrovsk is to get as close as possible to the positions of drone operators or mortar launchers, try to disperse Ukrainian defense forces, gain a foothold in new positions, and expand the boundaries of the "gray zone".

At the same time, the occupiers intensified assault operations on the flanks using armored and motorized vehicles, trying to cut off the logistics routes of the 7th Corps and surround the Pokrovsk agglomeration.

The SMM added that the Russians have reduced the number of air strikes on "zero" positions while increasing them on civilian rear targets. This is evidenced by the fact that as of August, almost 100% of Pokrovsk's housing stock was damaged.

The paratroopers emphasized that Russia plans to use its group in the Donetsk region for a so-called "decisive breakthrough" with the use of a large number of troops and equipment. The key goal remains the same – to capture the Pokrovsk-Kramatorsk-Sloviansk agglomeration.

"Understanding the enemy's plans, the 7th Corps adapts defensive tactics, logistics and takes measures to block enemy forces in a certain area," the statement reads.

Map: DeepState