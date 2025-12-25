90 days. The US voices new forecasts for the end of Russia's war against Ukraine

Matthew Whitaker believes that it is possible to conclude a deal within three months, but admits that there will be challenges in the final negotiations, and the winter will be harsh for Ukraine

Matthew Whitaker (Photo: VALDA KALNINA/EPA)

US Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker believes that a settlement of the Russian-Ukrainian war can be reached in 90 days. He said this in an interview with Fox News .

He is convinced that "peace is definitely possible," but there will be "challenges" in the difficult final negotiations.

Whitaker emphasized that the US task is not just to make sure that the deal is signed, but that it is fair and just, ensures a lasting peace and that Ukrainians "do not live in fear" of the possibility of a new invasion.

He is convinced that the parties are "approaching an agreement".

When asked by the host if it would be done within the next 90 days, Whitaker replied: You know, if it's going to be done, it's going to be done within the next 90 days.".

He emphasized, however, that the winter could be "harsh" for Ukrainians amid Russia's constant attacks on energy infrastructure. But at the same time, Ukrainians "do not sit idly by" and continue to attack Russian targets, including the oil industry.