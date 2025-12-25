90 days. The US voices new forecasts for the end of Russia's war against Ukraine
US Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker believes that a settlement of the Russian-Ukrainian war can be reached in 90 days. He said this in an interview with Fox News .
He is convinced that "peace is definitely possible," but there will be "challenges" in the difficult final negotiations.
Whitaker emphasized that the US task is not just to make sure that the deal is signed, but that it is fair and just, ensures a lasting peace and that Ukrainians "do not live in fear" of the possibility of a new invasion.
He is convinced that the parties are "approaching an agreement".
When asked by the host if it would be done within the next 90 days, Whitaker replied: You know, if it's going to be done, it's going to be done within the next 90 days.".
He emphasized, however, that the winter could be "harsh" for Ukrainians amid Russia's constant attacks on energy infrastructure. But at the same time, Ukrainians "do not sit idly by" and continue to attack Russian targets, including the oil industry.
- Whitaker also said that America is currently trying to figure out what the maximum is willing to do.
- On December 24, Zelenskyy revealed all 20 points of the updated draft peace agreement. Some of them are still controversial, and some have been crossed out. According to Bloomberg, Russia plans to make its "significant" amendments to the 20-point peace plan.
