A bill to allow men under 22 to travel abroad was submitted to the Rada

Draft law No. 13685 is a development of the President's initiative to allow men under 22 to travel abroad, said Fedir Venislavsky

Ukrainian passport (Photo: Stephanie Lecocq/EPA)

On Friday, August 22, the Verkhovna Rada registered a bill that would allow men aged 18 to 22 to travel abroad. This was reported in a commentary to Suspilne by MP from Servant of the People Fedir Venislavsky, who is a co-author of the initiative.

We are talking about draft law No. 13685. The document card says that it has been submitted to the leadership of the Verkhovna Rada for consideration. At the time of publication of the news, the text of the relevant draft law was not available.

Venislavskyi explained to reporters that this draft law has a provision to allow men aged 18 to 22 to travel outside Ukraine during martial law.

He also confirmed that the draft law is a development of the initiative of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to allow men under 22 to travel abroad.

"That is, all young people aged 18 to 22 or 23 – it will depend on how we see it before the second reading and the position of the military – will be able to enter and leave freely," the MP clarified in a commentary RBC-Ukraine .

MP Oleksandr Fediyenko told Suspilne that the government could also allow men under 22 to leave Ukraine by approving a resolution on the rules for leaving Ukraine during martial law. However, according to him, the Cabinet of Ministers allegedly does not want to adopt such a resolution.

On May 29, MP Venislavsky said that MPs are discussing the possibility of raising the age threshold for men to travel abroad. Preliminary, the age was to be raised from 18 to 23–24 years old.

On August 12, Zelenskyy instructed the government to simplify border crossing for Ukrainians under the age of 22.

On August 18, Svyrydenko said that the government was preparing a corresponding resolution.