Government is preparing a decree on the departure of men under the age of 22 abroad – Svyrydenko

Prime Minister promised to finalize the resolution on the departure of men aged 18-22 this week

Yulia Svyrydenko (Photo: Prime Minister's Telegram channel)

By the end of the week, Ukraine may adopt a resolution allowing men aged 18-22 to travel abroad. This was reported in a commentary to Suspilne by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko.

The Prime Minister clarified that this decision will be made at the Cabinet level and does not require changes to the legislation.

"I think we will finalize it this week," Svyrydenko said, adding that details will be forthcoming.

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, there has been a ban on men of military age, 18 to 60, leaving the country. Exceptions apply only to certain categories of citizens.

At the same time, as a general rule, men liable for military service between the ages of 25 and 60 are subject to mobilization.

On May 29, MP Venislavsky said that MPs are discussing the possibility of raising the age threshold for men to travel abroad. Preliminary, the age was raised from 18 to 23-24 years old.

On August 12, Zelenskyy instructed the government to simplify border crossing for Ukrainians under the age of 22.