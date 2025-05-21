A group of MEPs called for a freeze on all funding for Hungary "for the Russian path"
The European Parliament's Anti-Corruption Working Group has petitioned the European Commission to freeze all EU aid to Hungary for its systematic violations of rights and freedoms, YLE reports .
According to Eero Heinäluoma, a member of the European Parliament and one of the signatories of the petition, after 20 billion euros in European subsidies for Hungary were previously frozen, the situation has only worsened.
"Hungary hasn't really done anything since the beginning. It hasn't kept its promises to improve the rule of law mechanisms," he said.
According to Heinyaluoma, the government of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban is persecuting judges and trying to hinder the functioning of an independent court.
Additionally, this spring, Hungary approved new legislation that restricts freedom of assembly.
Hungary also passed a law that allows authorities to inspect the accounts of non-governmental organizations for possible foreign origin of funds.
Ahead of the EU elections, Hungary froze all the funds of many opposition parties under the pretext that the authorities were investigating their origin. In this way, the government prevented the parties from campaigning.
"At the same time, corruption has spread massively. This is the Russian way," Heinäluoma said.
According to him, despite the frozen subsidies, Hungary continues to receive other EU funds, for example, for agriculture and scientific research.
MEPs are also collecting signatures for the following petition. The letter, initiated by European Parliament Vice-President Sophie Wilmès, calls for legal action against Hungary. The reason is interference in the activities of non-governmental organizations.
- On February 14, 2025, Hungary blocked the start of the first stage of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the European Union regarding the rule of law, which is called "Fundamentals".
- On May 2, Orban stated that Ukraine's accession to the EU would supposedly destroy the Hungarian economy, and explained the current problems in the country's economy by the impact of the Russian-Ukrainian war .
- On May 12, Stefanchuk called for the removal of artificial obstacles to the start of negotiations on Ukraine's membership in the EU.
- On May 13, it became known that the European Union is discussing ways to stop Hungary's blocking of the start of negotiations on Ukraine's membership in the organization.