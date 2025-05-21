MPs are also collecting signatures for a petition to take legal measures against Hungary.

Viktor Orban (Photo: NEIL HALL/EPA)

The European Parliament's Anti-Corruption Working Group has petitioned the European Commission to freeze all EU aid to Hungary for its systematic violations of rights and freedoms, YLE reports .

According to Eero Heinäluoma, a member of the European Parliament and one of the signatories of the petition, after 20 billion euros in European subsidies for Hungary were previously frozen, the situation has only worsened.

"Hungary hasn't really done anything since the beginning. It hasn't kept its promises to improve the rule of law mechanisms," he said.

According to Heinyaluoma, the government of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban is persecuting judges and trying to hinder the functioning of an independent court.

Additionally, this spring, Hungary approved new legislation that restricts freedom of assembly.

Hungary also passed a law that allows authorities to inspect the accounts of non-governmental organizations for possible foreign origin of funds.

Ahead of the EU elections, Hungary froze all the funds of many opposition parties under the pretext that the authorities were investigating their origin. In this way, the government prevented the parties from campaigning.

"At the same time, corruption has spread massively. This is the Russian way," Heinäluoma said.

According to him, despite the frozen subsidies, Hungary continues to receive other EU funds, for example, for agriculture and scientific research.

MEPs are also collecting signatures for the following petition. The letter, initiated by European Parliament Vice-President Sophie Wilmès, calls for legal action against Hungary. The reason is interference in the activities of non-governmental organizations.