A large-scale attack on Iran. Israeli Air Force reports on the destruction of air defense systems
Israeli Air Force "completes a major attack" on Iranian air defense. Dozens of radars and launchers destroyed, reports BBC.
The statement said that the fighter jets, in cooperation with the intelligence service, carried out a "large-scale attack" on air defense systems located in western Iran. According to the military, dozens of radars and anti-aircraft missile launchers were destroyed. Such attacks "increase freedom" in the air.
Also, an unnamed Sky news source in the Israeli security forces said, that Israeli intelligence agency Mossad conducted a series of covert operations against Iran's strategic missile systems.
According to him, in central Iran, high-precision weapons were deployed in the open area near the positions of Iranian anti-aircraft missile systems.
- On the night of June 13, Israel launched Operation "Rising Lion". The IDF launched a "preemptive strike" against Iran's nuclear program facilities to prevent Tehran from obtaining weapons of mass destruction.
- Immediately after the strikes, the United States disavowed the operation, assuring that that was not involved.
- Israeli strikes on Iran killed the head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Mohammad Baghri and IRGC Commander-in-Chief Hossein Salami.
- IDF said that Iran was developing a "plan to destroy Israel" and showed an illustration of it.