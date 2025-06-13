A large-scale attack on Iran. Israeli Air Force reports on the destruction of air defense systems

The military said such attacks increase freedom in the air

Israeli aircraft during strikes on Iran (Photo: x.com/IAFsite)

Israeli Air Force "completes a major attack" on Iranian air defense. Dozens of radars and launchers destroyed, reports BBC.

The statement said that the fighter jets, in cooperation with the intelligence service, carried out a "large-scale attack" on air defense systems located in western Iran. According to the military, dozens of radars and anti-aircraft missile launchers were destroyed. Such attacks "increase freedom" in the air.

Illustration: Israeli Air Force

Also, an unnamed Sky news source in the Israeli security forces said, that Israeli intelligence agency Mossad conducted a series of covert operations against Iran's strategic missile systems.

According to him, in central Iran, high-precision weapons were deployed in the open area near the positions of Iranian anti-aircraft missile systems.