A military parade with tanks from Russia and fighter jets from France took place in Serbia - photos
On September 20, Serbia held a military parade "The Power of Unity" in Belgrade. Military equipment and weapons from various countries, including Russia, were displayed., reports Euronews.
10,000 troops marched through the New Belgrade area, followed by equipment: tanks from Russia, anti-aircraft guns from China, drones from the United Arab Emirates, missile launchers from Israel, and French Rafale multi-role fighters, which Serbia ordered 12.
Serbian-made equipment was also present.
It is noted that officials called the parade the "greatest show of strength" of the Serbian army. And President Aleksandar Vucic said that the parade emphasizes Serbia's ability to defend itself and act as a deterrent against "foreign aggressors.".
However, the opposition believes that the parade was held not to demonstrate the country's military might, but to strengthen Vucic's power.
Students from several universities and opposition supporters holding anti-government protests were not allowed to attend the parade.
- on November 1, 2024, in Serbia, part of the roof of a railway station collapsed, killing 16 people, and since then protests have been ongoing to bring those responsible to justice.
- On August 1, 2025, it was reported that six former officials were detained in Serbia in connection with an investigation into financial fraud during the reconstruction of the railway, which, among other things, led to the collapse of the roof at the station.
- On August 15, anti-government protesters damaged the office of the ruling party.
