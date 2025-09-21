A military parade with tanks from Russia and fighter jets from France took place in Serbia - photos

Parade in Serbia (Photo: EPA/ANDREJ CUKIC)

On September 20, Serbia held a military parade "The Power of Unity" in Belgrade. Military equipment and weapons from various countries, including Russia, were displayed., reports Euronews.

10,000 troops marched through the New Belgrade area, followed by equipment: tanks from Russia, anti-aircraft guns from China, drones from the United Arab Emirates, missile launchers from Israel, and French Rafale multi-role fighters, which Serbia ordered 12.

Serbian-made equipment was also present.

It is noted that officials called the parade the "greatest show of strength" of the Serbian army. And President Aleksandar Vucic said that the parade emphasizes Serbia's ability to defend itself and act as a deterrent against "foreign aggressors.".

However, the opposition believes that the parade was held not to demonstrate the country's military might, but to strengthen Vucic's power.

Students from several universities and opposition supporters holding anti-government protests were not allowed to attend the parade.

