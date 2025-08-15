Protesters damage ruling party office in northern Serbia – photos

Protesters clash with supporters of the Serbian Progressive Party in Belgrade

Protests in Serbia (Illustrative photo: Andrej Cukic/EPA)

On Thursday evening, August 14, anti-government protesters damaged the office of Serbia's ruling party in the northern city of Novi Sad. This was reported by Reuters.

In Serbia's second-largest city, dozens of anti-government protesters smashed the windows of the office of the ruling Serbian Progressive Party, threw away furniture and paraphernalia of the political force, and poured paint on the entrance.

"He's gone!" the protesters chanted, referring to the 13-year rule of Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic.

Police in full riot gear later cordoned off several blocks in the city center and used tear gas to disperse the crowd.

Massive protests across Serbia were triggered by the deaths of 16 people when the roof of the renovated Novi Sad railway station collapsed last November. The incident undermined the popularity of Vucic and the ruling party.

In Belgrade, hundreds of protesters and supporters of the ruling party threw flares and firecrackers at each other on one of the city's main boulevards. Police fired tear gas to force protesters to leave the area, a witness told Reuters.

Serbian Interior Minister Ivica Dacic accused protesters of attacking police in Novi Sad and Belgrade, as well as in the towns of Pancevo and Shabac. He said at least five police officers were injured.

"The police were forced to act to prevent the attacks. We urge everyone to leave the streets," the minister said.

Belgrade's N1 TV channel showed live footage of at least five protesters being detained by police. Vucic promises arrests after protests.

The media noted that protests took place across the country that day. The protesters believe that the disaster at the Novi Sad train station was caused by corruption. They are demanding early elections in the hope of ousting Vucic and his party.

Novi Sad je posle 9 i po meseci zatvorio tri prostorije SNS-a.. . . pic.twitter.com/TrcxAhFOST - zarko bogosavljevic (@zarkobns) August 14, 2025