Six former officials detained in Serbia over roof collapse, Vucic convenes Security Council

The arrests were made as part of an investigation into corruption that led to the deaths of people.

Aleksandar Vučić (Photo: EPA)

Serbia's High-Tech Crime Prosecutor's Office has detained six former officials and stated there are grounds for the arrest of six more people in connection with an investigation into financial irregularities during the reconstruction of the railway, which, among other things, led to the collapse of the roof at Novi Sad station and the death of 16 people. This was reported... reports Courier.

In particular, the former Minister of Construction, Transport and Infrastructure, Tomislav Momirovíc, has been detained, and an arrest warrant has been issued for his successor, Goran Vesic, who is currently on sick leave.

Also detained are the former director of railway infrastructure, Nebojša Šurlan, the manager of Serbian Railways, Slobodanka Katanic, and other officials.

The arrests were made in connection with suspected financial fraud during the reconstruction of a section of railway, which caused damages to the Serbian budget of over $115 million.

Also, 16 people died in November 2024 due to a roof collapse at the Novi Sad station.

Following a series of arrests of former officials, the President of Serbia... Aleksandar Vučić He convened an emergency meeting of the National Security Council, which will take place on August 2.

Vucic's ally, former Serbian Deputy Prime Minister Zorana Mihajlovic, stated that "a coup attempt is underway" and that "there is a hunt for the president's head". transmits Blic.