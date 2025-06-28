A NASA satellite recorded a large fire at the "Kirovskoye" airfield in occupied Crimea after a SSU strike
A large fire has broken out on the territory of the Kirovske airfield in the temporarily occupied Crimea after a strike by the Security Service of Ukraine. This is according to data from the Fire Information for Resource Management System (FIRMS) of the American company NASA.
The resource identifies three ignition points:
The day before, the Security Service of Ukraine reported that on the night of June 27-28, it carried out a drone attack on this facility and destroyed three helicopters and a Pantsir-S1 air defense system.
According to the agency, the strike hit the locations of aviation, air defense systems, ammunition storage facilities, as well as Russian reconnaissance and strike drones.
The distance from the temporarily occupied "Kirovske" airfield to the front line is approximately 250 kilometers.
- On the evening of June 26, a source in the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) told LIGA.net that intelligence officers had struck missile fuel and fuel and lubricant storage facilities in Bryansk.
- On June 27, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that Ukrainian defenders struck the Russian airfield "Marinovka" in the Volgograd region – four Su-34 fighter-bombers were hit.
- The operation involved the SBU, the Special Operations Forces, and other units of the Defense Forces. The Security Service stated that two Su-34s were destroyed, and two more aircraft were damaged.
- On June 28, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed that the fighters of the Main Intelligence Directorate, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces, struck ammunition depots in the Bryansk region of Russia.