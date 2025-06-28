A NASA satellite recorded a large fire at the "Kirovskoye" airfield in occupied Crimea after a SSU strike

Illustrative photo: SBU

A large fire has broken out on the territory of the Kirovske airfield in the temporarily occupied Crimea after a strike by the Security Service of Ukraine. This is according to data from the Fire Information for Resource Management System (FIRMS) of the American company NASA.

The resource identifies three ignition points:

The locations of the fires are marked in red (Screenshot: LIGA.net)

For comparison: the situation as of June 26 (Screenshot: LIGA.net)

The day before, the Security Service of Ukraine reported that on the night of June 27-28, it carried out a drone attack on this facility and destroyed three helicopters and a Pantsir-S1 air defense system.

According to the agency, the strike hit the locations of aviation, air defense systems, ammunition storage facilities, as well as Russian reconnaissance and strike drones.

The distance from the temporarily occupied "Kirovske" airfield to the front line is approximately 250 kilometers.