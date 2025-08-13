A Pole who crossed the border on a mattress and wanted to fight for Russia was detained in Estonia

During the detention, the Pole was found to have items with symbols supporting Russian aggression

Estonian police (Photo: wikimedia.org)

In the Estonian city of Narva, a 49-year-old Polish citizen was detained who, according to Estonian special services, planned to join the Russian army to fight against Ukraine. About this reports ERR.

According to the police, the man tried to illegally cross the border across the Narva River on an air mattress. During his detention, police found items with symbols supporting Russian aggression.

The investigation established that he had arrived in Estonia from Serbia. Based on the results of the investigation, a criminal case was opened against him under the article on participation or assistance in an act of aggression.

The chief prosecutor of the District Prosecutor's Office, Gardi Anderson, noted that joining the Russian armed forces poses an indirect threat to the security of Estonia and the entire European Union.

On August 6, the court granted the prosecutor's motion and took the detainee into custody for two months.