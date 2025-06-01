A Russian military train was blown up near Melitopol – GUR

A key logistical artery of the Russians in the occupied territories of Zaporizhia region and Crimea has been destroyed

Illustrative photo: Depositphotos

On the night of May 31, a Russian military train was blown up on a railway section near the temporarily occupied village of Yakymivka, Melitopol district, Zaporizhia region. The "Tovarnyak" and the railway tracks were damaged. This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

A freight train carrying, among other things, fuel was moving towards temporarily occupied Crimea.

It is noted that the explosion occurred on the railway track, causing tank cars and freight cars to derail.

"The key logistical artery of Muscovites in the occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia region and Crimea has been disrupted," the GUR said.

According to intelligence, after the explosion, the Russian authorities announced an "interception plan" in the temporarily occupied territories of the Zaporizhia region.

In particular, checks at checkpoints have been intensified, and the number of patrols in populated areas has increased.