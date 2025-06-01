A Russian military train was blown up near Melitopol – GUR
On the night of May 31, a Russian military train was blown up on a railway section near the temporarily occupied village of Yakymivka, Melitopol district, Zaporizhia region. The "Tovarnyak" and the railway tracks were damaged. This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.
A freight train carrying, among other things, fuel was moving towards temporarily occupied Crimea.
It is noted that the explosion occurred on the railway track, causing tank cars and freight cars to derail.
"The key logistical artery of Muscovites in the occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia region and Crimea has been disrupted," the GUR said.
According to intelligence, after the explosion, the Russian authorities announced an "interception plan" in the temporarily occupied territories of the Zaporizhia region.
In particular, checks at checkpoints have been intensified, and the number of patrols in populated areas has increased.
- On May 25, the GUR reported that Ukrainian strike drones hit a Russian freight train transporting fuel in the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia region.
- On the evening of May 25 , a train exploded in the Novooskilsky district of the Belgorod region of Russia after it ran over an explosive device. This was reported by the governor of the region, Vyacheslav Gladkov.
- On the night of June 1 , two bridges collapsed in the Bryansk and Kursk regions. In the Bryansk region, a road bridge collapsed on a passenger train, killing at least seven people. In the Kursk region, an accident occurred on a railway bridge while a freight train was moving, with no fatalities reported.