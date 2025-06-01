The accidents occurred in the Bryansk and Kursk regions.

Destruction of the bridge in Kurshchyna (Photo: propagandists' resource)

On the night of June 1, two bridges collapsed in the Bryansk and Kursk regions. In the Bryansk region, a road bridge collapsed on a passenger train, killing at least seven people. In the Kursk region, an accident occurred on a railway bridge while a freight train was moving, with no fatalities reported. This was reported by regional governors and Russian propagandists.

In the Bryansk region, according to Governor Oleksandr Bogomaz, an incident "involving a passenger train and cars" occurred near the village of Vygonichi during the passage of the Klymov – Moscow train.

As reported by the press service of Moscow Railway, "a locomotive and wagons derailed due to the collapse of a road bridge as a result of illegal interference in transport activities."

Bogomaz stated that the bridge had been blown up.

As of this morning, seven people have died and 66 have been injured, 47 of whom have been hospitalized.

In Kursk Oblast, according to acting governor Alexander Khinshtein, the accident occurred in the Zaliznogorsk district while a freight locomotive was moving. Due to the collapse of a bridge, part of the train fell onto the road under the bridge.

A train caught fire. One of the drivers was previously injured in the accident.

The head of the region reported that the cause of the bridge collapse has not yet been determined.