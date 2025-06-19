Law enforcement officers allegedly did not find any foreign traces or signs of a struggle at the site

Ihor Petrov (Photo: resources of the occupiers)

Igor Petrov, the vice-governor of Russia's Leningrad region, has been found dead. He could have shot himself by accident, according to propaganda resources.

The death of the politician was confirmed by the regional administration, stating that he "died suddenly at the age of 66." The cause of death was not specified. He had held his post since 2017 .

According to Russia's RBC, Petrov could have accidentally shot himself when he was cleaning his gun. His body with a gunshot wound was found in his own country house in the village of Yukki. Law enforcement officers allegedly found no signs of a break-in or struggle during the inspection of the scene.

This data is spread by a number of other media propagandists and Telegram channels. However, the information needs to be officially confirmed.