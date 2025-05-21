Andriy Portnov shot dead in Madrid – sources, photos
The former deputy chief of staff to the fugitive president Viktor Yanukovych Andriy Portnov was shot dead in Madrid, Spain. This was reported by the Western media and confirmed by one source LIGA.net in the Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate, and another in law enforcement.
According to a source close to the investigation, Portnov was shot at about 09:15 local time on May 21, according to Reuters. It happened in a prestigious neighborhood of Madrid near the gates of the American School. Cadena SER radio station reported that Portnov was driving his children to school in a Mercedez when he was shot.
According to the newspaper El Pais, Portnov was shot five times – in the head and back. According to journalists' sources, two or three people may have been involved. The shot to the head was fatal.
Local police have yet to provide details on the type of weapon used in the killing.
Spanish TV company ABC.es publishes video, allegedly from the scene.
???? #ACTUALIZACIÓN El hombre fallecido se llamaba Andriy Portnov, tenía 51 años, era ucraniano y trabajó como asesor del expresidente ucraniano Viktor YanukovychyAdemás, estaba investigado por corrupción✍ Informa @eniagomez ???? https://t.co/rTu2PNIV33 pic.twitter.com/64svk1jRfi- ABC.es (@abc_es) May 21, 2025
on December 24, 2024, Yaroslava Volvach, head of the hromadske investigation department and representative of the Media Movement, , filed a petition calling for NSDC sanctions against Portnov. In case of refusal, the journalists asked to provide the public with a clear explanation of the reasons for this decision.
At the end of January, the Cabinet of Ministers considered the petition and stated that the government sees no reason for this step.
- According to the Schemes project, Portnov left Ukraine for Hungary on July 3, 2022. In September 2022, journalists found out that Portnov's 29-year-old son Ihor left Ukraine back in March "for humanitarian aid" and never returned.
- In April 2024, Skhemy found out that Portnov had transferred a large estate in Kozyn near Kyiv to his children .
- On September 10, Portnov won a lawsuit against Chesno and got him removed from the Chesno Movement's Register of Traitors.