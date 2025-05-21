Andriy Portnov shot dead in Madrid – sources, photos

Former Deputy Chief of Staff of Viktor Yanukovych was shot dead in the morning of May 21 in an elite district of Madrid

Andriy Portnov (Photo: Press Service of the Verkhovna Rada)

The former deputy chief of staff to the fugitive president Viktor Yanukovych Andriy Portnov was shot dead in Madrid, Spain. This was reported by the Western media and confirmed by one source LIGA.net in the Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate, and another in law enforcement.

According to a source close to the investigation, Portnov was shot at about 09:15 local time on May 21, according to Reuters. It happened in a prestigious neighborhood of Madrid near the gates of the American School. Cadena SER radio station reported that Portnov was driving his children to school in a Mercedez when he was shot.

According to the newspaper El Pais, Portnov was shot five times – in the head and back. According to journalists' sources, two or three people may have been involved. The shot to the head was fatal.

Local police have yet to provide details on the type of weapon used in the killing.

Spanish TV company ABC.es publishes video, allegedly from the scene.

???? #ACTUALIZACIÓN El hombre fallecido se llamaba Andriy Portnov, tenía 51 años, era ucraniano y trabajó como asesor del expresidente ucraniano Viktor YanukovychyAdemás, estaba investigado por corrupción✍ Informa @eniagomez ???? https://t.co/rTu2PNIV33 pic.twitter.com/64svk1jRfi - ABC.es (@abc_es) May 21, 2025

on December 24, 2024, Yaroslava Volvach, head of the hromadske investigation department and representative of the Media Movement, , filed a petition calling for NSDC sanctions against Portnov. In case of refusal, the journalists asked to provide the public with a clear explanation of the reasons for this decision.

At the end of January, the Cabinet of Ministers considered the petition and stated that the government sees no reason for this step.