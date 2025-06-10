A shooting occurred in a high school in Austria: nine people are reported dead and dozens injured

According to one witness, at least 20 shots were fired.

Illustrative photo (Photo: EPA)

On the morning of June 10, shootings were reported at the BORG Federal Gymnasium in the Austrian city of Graz. Nine people are believed to have died, including seven students and one adult, including the suspect, the Kronen Zeitung reported.

According to the newspaper, 28 injured people are currently in hospitals. At least four of them are in extremely critical condition. Some of the victims allegedly received gunshot wounds to the head.

The official number of dead and injured has not yet been confirmed.

According to preliminary information, the shooting was committed by a former student of the same institution. The suspect allegedly shot in two classrooms.

Law enforcement is currently conducting a thorough search of the building. A suspect was allegedly found dead in one of the restrooms. He was a student at BORG School and likely considered himself a victim of bullying.

Multiple police units and Cobra are currently on scene. The public is being asked to avoid the area.

The publication also managed to talk to the husband of the teacher, who at that moment barricaded herself in the classroom with her students. She said that she heard several shots. The injured students are receiving treatment in the nearby Helmut-List-Halle.

