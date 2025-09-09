Activists say a drone attacked the Greta Thunberg ship on its way to Gaza. The Tunisian authorities deny

According to the activists, the ship's passengers were not injured, but the main deck and storage facilities were damaged

Greta Thunberg with other activists (Photo: EPA)

Representatives of the Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF) statedreported that a drone attacked the Greta Thunberg ship near Tunisia during a humanitarian mission to Gaza. At the same time, the Tunisian authorities denied these claims, transmits BBC.

According to the flotilla, the drone attacked a Portuguese-flagged vessel while it was anchored off the port of Sidi Bou Said in Tunisia.

They added that all six passengers and crew members are safe. However, the fire damaged the main deck and storage areas.

Thunberg shared gSF issued a statement on social media confirming the attack. She also emphasized that the main purpose of her trip was to draw attention to the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza.

At the same time, the Tunisian authorities denied claims that a drone attacked one of the vessels in the flotilla.

A spokesman for the Tunisian National Guard told Agence France-Presse that "no drone" was found and the investigation was ongoing. He added that an initial examination showed that the explosion occurred inside the ship.

august 31, a flotilla with activist Greta Thunberg and other volunteers set off from Barcelona to the Gaza Strip with humanitarian aid on board.

This is not the first attempt Thunberg to reach Gaza waters this year. She was deported in June when the ship she was traveling on with 11 other activists was stopped by the Israeli military.