"Adequacy must prevail." Zelensky answered whether he is ready to compromise with Putin

The President emphasized that the war should end with the victory of "adequacy", not with a freeze on the conflict

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine is not ready to comply with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's demands to end the war, but the Ukrainian side supports dialogue. He said this in an interview with Sky News.

When asked if he was ready to compromise to end the war, Zelenskyy replied:

"No. First of all, we stand for dialogue. We support an unconditional ceasefire. We support the idea that we should meet, talk and understand whether a real compromise is possible. And whether there is a real way to stop the war," the president explained.

At the same time, he emphasized that a ceasefire in itself is a compromise, but in the situation with Russia it is only a way to temporarily freeze the war.

"In any case, a ceasefire is a draw. Neither victory nor defeat. This is a temporary freeze de facto, and this is a compromise between both sides. Both sides of this war have completely different goals. The Russians intend to occupy us. And they openly declare it. The Ukrainians intend to stop them – for us this is a war for independence," Zelensky said.

He emphasized that Ukraine and Russia have completely different values, but he is convinced that "adequacy" must prevail.

Zelensky also noted that Putin doesn't just want Ukrainian territories – he seeks to gradually destroy Ukrainian identity itself.

"Putin wants a gradual occupation of Ukraine. He is counting on a reduction in European aid, a complete withdrawal of the US from this war, and the lifting of sanctions," the president noted.

To confront Putin, Ukraine, together with its partners, must use a strategy of pressure – political sanctions and long-range weapons, the Ukrainian leader added.