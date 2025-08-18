After meeting with Zelensky, Trump will call Putin

The US President said that the Russian dictator is waiting for his call

Zelenskyy and Trump meeting (Photo: The White House)

The American leader Donald Trump announced that he plans to call the Russian dictator To Vladimir Putin immediately after the meeting with the president by Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House. Trump announced this during a joint briefing with the Ukrainian president in Washington.

Journalists asked Trump if he was disappointed by anything during his meeting with Putin in Alaska on August 15.

The US President did not answer the question, but stated that he had "indirectly" spoken with the Russian dictator right before meeting with Zelensky and was going to call him immediately after the summit.

"I just spoke indirectly with Putin, and we will have a phone call right after these meetings today. He's expecting my call," Trump said.

He stated again that trilateral meeting A deal between the US, Ukraine, and Russia is possible, but if it doesn't happen, "the fighting will continue."