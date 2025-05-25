After new sanctions packages, Zelenskyy announced new restrictions

The President stated that new NSDC decisions will be made "soon"

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Valentina Polishchuk / LIGA.net)

Following the introduction of new sanctions, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced new restrictions against the occupiers and those associated with the aggressor country. The head of state published this post on his social networks.

"New sanctions decisions by Ukraine are already being prepared. The direction of the sanctions is quite clear – these are individuals and legal entities from Russia and those associated with it, who work for the war, and also on whom the Russian regime relies. New decisions of the National Security and Defense Council will be coming soon," Zelenskyy said.

The president also commented on the sanctions packages introduced on May 25.

"The first is against Russian individuals involved in financing Russian terrorist activities, financial fraud, and schemes to circumvent sanctions in the interests of the Russian Federation," the head of state explained the restrictions against legal entities and individuals associated with the Pin-Up online casino.

According to Zelenskyy, the second package concerns propagandists who "with their lies are intensifying Russian attacks on Ukraine," and the third is directed against representatives of Russian mafia groups who "significantly helped the formation of the Putin regime and are still associated with it."

The President noted that Ukraine is working to synchronize its restrictions with the sanctions regimes of the European Union and other key global jurisdictions.