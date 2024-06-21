Aftermath of strikes on oil depot in Russia's Adygea on June 20 – satellite photos

The tanks with fuel were not damaged, as seen in the images

Photo: ERA/Jakub Kaczmarczyk

Journalists from the Russian service of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty have published satellite images from the Republic of Adygea, where on June 20, Ukrainian Security Service drones struck an enemy oil depot.

"The photos show that at least one building was destroyed, and a nearby hangar was damaged. The fuel tanks themselves were not affected," the journalists wrote.

On the morning of June 20, Russia reported a drone attack that hit the Lukoil oil depot in the village of Enem in the Republic of Adygea. Later, a source from law enforcement told LIGA.net that the SBU drones struck the fuel and lubricants storage facility of Tambovnefteprodukt JSC and the Enemskaya oil depot of Lukoil.

